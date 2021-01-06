Barth, Davis & Martinez Set to Return for 3rd Season

St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox announced today that three players will be returning to the club for their third season in 2021. They include infielder Jordan Barth (Augustana University) and pitchers Kevin Davis (University of South Carolina-Upstate) and R.J. Martinez (Minot State University).

Barth is a junior infielder at Augustana University returning after playing in 112 games for the Rox over the past two seasons. During that time, he has a career batting average of .317 while collecting 147 hits, 77 runs batted in and 75 runs scored. The Cold Spring native was a 2019 and 2020 Northwoods League Postseason All-Star and holds six Rox single-season records.

Davis is a junior right-handed pitcher at the University of South Carolina-Upstate. Over the past two seasons, he has appeared in 21 games, throwing 30.2 innings. Over two seasons Davis has a 2.93 earned run average while striking out 48 batters.

Martinez is a junior left-handed pitcher at Minot State University. In two seasons with the Rox, he has a 9-1 record while pitching in 89.1 innings in 18 games. With the Rox he has a 3.22 earned run average and 88 strikeouts. In 2019, Martinez represented the Great Plains Division in the Northwoods League All-Star Game and was also named a Northwoods League Post Season All-Star.

Rox Field Manager David Bellamy and the Rox organization will continue to build the roster for 2021 season.

The Rox will open their tenth season of Northwoods League baseball in 2021. The home opener is Friday, June 4th presented by Coborn's. There will be post-game fireworks. Get a complete game schedule here.

For more information regarding this release, season tickets, and partial season ticket packages for the 2021 season including Kwik Trip 7-Game Packs, please contact the Rox office at 320-240-9798 or visit www.stcloudrox.com.

