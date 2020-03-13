Wood Ducks Statement on Delay of 2020 Season

Kinston, N.C. - In light of the announcement made by Minor League Baseball yesterday, the Wood Ducks are preparing for a delayed start to our 2020 season. We will continue to monitor MLB and MiLB announcements regarding the resumption of the 2020 season and the impact to the Wood Ducks schedule. As soon as we receive any updates, we will update our fans through press releases and social media posts.

At this time, tickets to games that are not played with fall under the team's Cancellation Policy listed on our website (under the A to Z Guide) but fans with any questions can email ticketinfo@woodducksbaseball.com

As of today, we will close our on-site retail store located inside Grainger Stadium until the start of our season. If you wish to purchase any merchandise you can do so by visiting the official team store at www.woodducksbaseball.com. If you have any questions about merchandise or want to order over the phone, please call 252-686-5174.

