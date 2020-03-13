Keys Issue Statement Regarding Delay of MiLB Season

FREDERICK, MD- The Frederick Keys fully support Minor League Baseball's decision to delay the start of the 2020 season. Our season opener was originally scheduled for April 9, but our opening will now be delayed for an undetermined amount of time.

With the ever-evolving situation around COVID-19, the prudent and socially responsible thing to do is to proceed with an abundance of caution. Furthermore, we appreciate the direction that the City of Frederick and the state of Maryland have taken relative to large events and are in full support of every effort being taken to protect the public.

The health and safety of our fans, staff, players, and everyone who frequents the ballpark is of upmost priority and importance.

We will keep everyone updated with plans for our 2020 season once those decisions have been made. For the time being, fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Additionally, Minor League Baseball has released the following statement:

"In light of the current coronavirus outbreak, and after consultation with medical professionals and our partners at Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball will delay the start of the 2020 Championship Season. We will continue to monitor the developments and will announce additional information about the 2020 season at a later date. We will work with Major League Baseball and our community partners to resume play as soon as it is safe to do so. The health and safety of Minor League Baseball fans, players and executives is our top priority, and our thoughts are with those around the world who have been affected by this outbreak."

The Frederick Keys are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play their home games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. For the last nine seasons, the Keys have finished in the top two in the league in attendance and have entertained more than 9 million fans since the organization was founded in 1989. Over the last two seasons, the Keys have been recognized by the Carolina League with the Matt Minker Award for Community Service and John H. Johnson's Presidents Award. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact Anders Jorstad by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at AJorstad@Frederickkeys.com.

