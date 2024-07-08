Wood Ducks Set for Upcoming Homestand

Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks are starting this week with a 6-game home series against the Salem Red Sox, the Class-A Affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. Your Wood Ducks are coming off a 3-game series against the Carolina Mudcats. The Wood Ducks are coming off a series split, 1-1, as the final game of the series was canceled due to weather.

Tuesday, July 9: Wood Ducks vs Red Sox: 6:30 pm

Wednesday, July 10: Wood Ducks vs Red Sox: 12:05 pm***

Thursday, July 11: Wood Ducks vs Red Sox: 6:30 pm

Friday, July 12: Wood Ducks vs Red Sox: 7:00 pm

Saturday, July 13: Wood Ducks vs Red Sox: 5:00 pm

Sunday, July 14: Wood Ducks vs Red Sox: 1:00 pm

The Red Sox have six of the top 30 prospects in the Boston Red Sox system according to MLB.com.

This includes three infielders, Yoeilin Cespedes, Nazzan Zanetello, Antonio Anderson, two catchers, Brooks Brannon, Johanfran Garcia, and one right-handed pitcher, Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz.

TUESDAY: This season Tuesday will be Bark in the Park Night out at Historic Grainger Stadium presented by Brightspeed. All dogs in attendance will receive an orange tennis ball. Bring your furry friend to every Tuesday game this season! Gates will open at 6 pm.

WEDNESDAY: This Wednesday is the final Camp Day of the season presented by Lenoir Community College. Every Wednesday this season will continue to be Winning Wednesday (bring your ticket from the previous winning Wednesday & exchange it for a free Wednesday ticket), and wine Wednesday with half priced wine. Gates open at 11:05 am, with first pitch set for 12:05 pm.

THURSDAY: Thirsty Thursday is back this season with $2 Natural Lights, Busch Lights, and peanuts.

FRIDAY: Every Friday is Mother Earth Friday! Mother Earth Beer is only $4 all night long and you can receive $2 off any game ticket when you present an empty beer can at the box office on the night of the game. This Friday is Scout Night, with a pregame scout parade and scouts camping out on the field after the game (weather permitting) . The first 1,000 fans will receive a Corey Seager replica World Series Ring presented by WRNS. First pitch is at 7 pm with gates opening at 6 pm.

SATURDAY: Saturdays this year are all Pepsi Saturdays and there is a giveaway every Saturday this season.

Fans can bring any Pepsi can or bottle to the box office on the day of the game and receive $2 off a game ticket. This Saturday is Christmas in July! The first 1,000 fans will receive a Wood Ducks Christmas blanket presented by Pepsi. Gates open at 4 pm, with first pitch at 5 pm.

SUNDAY: Every Sunday this will be Sunday Family Funday . There will be post-game kids run the bases presented by Davis Wholesale Tire, as well as $1 hotdogs presented by Minuteman Food Mart and a $6 meal deal which includes, a hotdog, bag of chips, and small soda!

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium. Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok so you don't miss anything!

