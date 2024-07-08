Dowd Named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week

July 8, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - Charleston RiverDogs starting pitcher Drew Dowd has been named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 1-7, Minor League Baseball announced on Monday afternoon. Dowd worked a career-high 7.0 shutout innings in the RiverDogs win at Myrtle Beach on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old started on the mound for the second game of the RiverDogs first series sweep since 2022. He blanked the Pelicans over 7.0 innings, while allowing just three hits. The southpaw fanned seven and walked three. That performance earned him his second win of the campaign.

Dowd has been one of the most consistent members of the starting rotation this season, posting a 2-4 record and 3.33 earned run average that ranks sixth in the Carolina League. He has made 14 appearances this year, 12 of them starts, and has worked 70.1 innings, ranking 10th in the circuit. Dowd has allowed two earned runs or less in 11 of his 14 appearances this season. He was selected by the Rays in the eighth round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Stanford.

Dowd and the RiverDogs stay in Charleston for an important six-game series against the Columbia Fireflies at The Joe this week. The series begins on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m.

