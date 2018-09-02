Wood Ducks Dominate the Dash to Snap Streak

September 2, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release





KINSTON, NC - Strong performances in all facets of the game carried the Wood Ducks (24-45, 59-80) in a 6-2 victory over the Dash (42-25, 83-54) on Sunday. Tyler Phillips' DEWD debut was dominant with five innings and only two hits allowed in his win.

Sal Mendez also followed with four innings from the bullpen and only needed 36 pitches to claim his first save of 2018. In all, Phillips and Mendez only needed 91 pitches total for the victory.

Offensively the Wood Ducks were led by Eric Jenkins' three-hit game as they knocked out nine hits total. Brendon Davis and Yanio Perez each added a pair of RBIs while Perez hit a no-doubt home run off of the warehouse in left field.

The Woodies trailed 1-0 in the third before Melvin Novoa and Jenkins reached with singles. Leody Taveras lined a single into right field to score Novoa and tie the game. It marked the 20th straight game Taveras has reached base.

Two batters later, Davis dropped a single into right-center to score two off of Dash starter Alec Hansen. Down East also took advantage of four stolen bases on the afternoon.

Phillips would retire 11 of his final 12 batters of the game before giving way to Mendez to close the contest. He only allowed three hits did not need a strikeout to keep the Dash away.

The win also forces the Dash to wait until the final day of the season to attempt to clinch both halves because Buies Creek defeated Carolina to pull even in the standings.

The season finale comes at noon on Monday with lefty John Parke on the mound for the Dash. DEWD will have Emerson Martinez on the hill - making the start to close the season after he also served as the opening night starter in Lynchburg.

