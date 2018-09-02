Keys Fans Have Chance to Win Big on Fan Appreciation Day

September 2, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Frederick Keys News Release





FREDERICK, MD - Frederick Keys fans will be the biggest winners when the club plays its season finale on Monday, September 3 at 2:00 p.m against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. Gates open at 1 and everyone fan who comes through the gates receives a raffle ticket to win great prizes throughout the afternoon. These include autographed hats, jerseys, balls and photos to go with jerseys, shirseys, hats and much more.

This year's top prizes include a Chris Davis signed jersey and a Chance Sisco signed bat. A member of the 2015 Keys, Sisco made his Orioles debut in 2017, while Davis played for Frederick on a Major League rehab assignment last year. Other feature items include autographed baseballs by Manny Machado, Dylan Bundy, Matt Wieters and Eduardo Rodriguez, and a Zach Britton signed photo.

Fans can also win a J.J. Hardy autographed hat, a Kevin Gausman signed photo, an Orioles Hawaiian Shirt, a Buck "Snowwalter" Snow Globe, tickets to Medieval times and more.

Monday's game is also a Kids Eat Free Monday presented by Buffalo Wild Wings and Key 103 as well as a Make a Difference Monday sponsored by BGE Home. For tickets, fans can call the Keys at 301-815-9939 or visit frederickkeys.com.

For more information about the Keys final homestand fans can call the team at 301-815-9900 or visit frederickkeys.com.

The Frederick Keys are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play their home games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. In 2017, the Keys received the Esurance Home Field Advantage Award for Carolina League for the second straight season, after leading the circuit in highest percentage of attendance based on ballpark capacity. The club will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2018. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact Geoff Arnold by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at GArnold@FrederickKeys.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from September 2, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.