Wonders Night Named Ballpark Digest Promotion of the Year

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, are pleased to announce that the team has won the 2021 Ballpark Digest Promotion of the Year for Wonders Night at UPMC Park.

"We are so happy to bring back the Ballpark Digest awards after a COVID-19-imposted hiatus, and we are even happier to honor the Erie SeaWolves for their Wonders Night event as our promotion of the year," said Kevin Reichard, Ballpark Digest publisher. "It was an absolutely perfect promo: it pleased fans, it told a great story, and it raised money for a very worthy charity. Baseball promos don't get better than this."

"The Erie SeaWolves would like to thank Ballpark Digest for recognizing Wonders Night as its Promotion of the Year. It's a tremendous honor, and we'd like to thank all those who supported and produced the event to benefit NoticeAbility. We'd like to extend special thanks to Johnathon Schaech, Tom Everett Scott, Steve Zahn, Ethan Embry, Tom Hanks, Playtone, and our wonderful partners at UPMC for their participation and support."

The Ballpark Digest announcement story can be found here: https://ballparkdigest.com/2021/11/08/2021-promotion-of-the-year-the-wonders-reunite-at-erie-seawolves-game/

