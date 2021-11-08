RubberDucks Announce the Return of 20 Days of Giving

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks announce the return of the annual 20 Days of Giving starting Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. The 20 Days of Giving is packed with unique, experience-based prizes only available during this once-a-year promotion.

Some of this year's top prizes include a Free Hot Dog at all 69 home games, one of the Original Canal Park Stadium Seats, an Autographed Baseball from the 2021 Akron RubberDucks Championship Team, a Personalized Press Box Experience and the grand prize, an Authentic Personalized 2021 Championship Ring.

"We are excited to bring back the 20 Days of Giving this year," RubberDucks Vice President of Sales Dave Burke said. "We are offering some great experiences from a mascot bringing you lunch at work to getting a promotional night during the season all about you. From the 2021 Championship Ring to getting your face on the Duck Bills, there is a prize that will excite every RubberDucks fan."

A winner will be chosen each weekday from Nov. 15 to Dec. 17 excluding Nov. 24-26 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

There are several ways for fans to be eligible for the daily prizes:

Season Tickets (Deposit or Paid in-full)

10-Game Flex, 20-Game Flex, 35-Game Flex (Deposit or Paid in-full)

Group Outings (Deposit or Paid in-full)

Picnics (Deposit or Paid in-full)

Nightly Suit Rentals (Deposit or Paid in-full)

Fans who have already committed to the 2022 season are eligible to win. Deadline to enter is Friday, Dec. 17 at noon.

Winners will be contacted by an Akron RubberDucks ticket sales representative.

Fans can purchase tickets or arrange groups by calling 330-253-5151 or by email at ticketservice@akronrubberducks.com.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The RubberDucks season is powered by FirstEnergy at Canal Park, beginning at home April 12, 2022, against the Reading Fightin Phils at 7:05 PM. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

