Wolves Welcome Back Dakota Seaman

July 12, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown Wolves News Release







WATERTOWN, NY - The Watertown Wolves have re-signed Dakota Seaman. While Seaman was drafted in the LNAH this summer, his plans are to return to Watertown for the 2024-2025 season. Dakota is a fan favorite in WT but mostly feared by the rest of the league. When he is on the ice, the other team is well aware. He posted 1 goal and 6 assists in the 2023-2024 season.

"This season, we want to focus on developing his skill set and hockey IQ. He is a great skater, has a bomb of a shot, we just need to tighten up some things so we can utilize him more. He's got some really raw talent, he's still really young and he's going into year 3 of his professional hockey career. I am hoping that this is a big year for Seams and he keeps moving up the pro ladder. Great kid from a great family," said GM Charlie Pens. Welcome back to Watertown, Kota! Howl Yeah!

