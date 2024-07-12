Fusion Transport Joins Motor City Rockers Band

July 12, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Fraser, MI: Fusion Transport is a nationwide organization that provides domestic and international supply chain services and solutions. They emphasize the company value of "Getting stuff where it needs to be. Fast" by integrating their shipping capabilities with warehouse services and extensive technology infrastructure. Utilizing company-owned assets and facilities, along with a network of land, air, and ocean freight transport, Fusion Transport strives to offer top-tier customer service at a lower cost.

The Motor City Rockers are proud to announce their partnership with Fusion Transport for the upcoming 2024-25 season. Thank you to Fusion Transport for their support of Rockers hockey. Welcome to the Band!

