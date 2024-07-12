Clark Gas and Oil Named New Corporate Partner for 2024-2025

WYTHEVILLE, VA - Today the Blue Ridge Bobcats are proud and excited to announce the welcome of a brand new corporate partner for the 2024- 2025 season, Clark Gas and Oil Co.

Clark Gas and Oil, a family owned and operated business since 1928, prides itself on providing "Comfort You Can Count On."

The company strives for this with each and every one of its customers, and will ensure comfort for all who enter Hitachi Energy Arena year-round.

"We're extremely excited to welcome Clark Gas and Oil Co. To the Blue Ridge Bobcats family," said Bobcats Executive Vice President of Operations Jimmy Milliken. "Partnering with businesses in our community that are family owned and operated and rooted in the area is a priority for us."

Clark Gas & Oil is a regional value-added distributor of Exxon branded home heating fuels including oil heat, propane gas, and appliances. Proudly serving the community since 1928 and under its third generation of family ownership and operation, Clark is big enough to handle all needs but small enough to care. Their friendly service is handled by neighbors and friends within the community. Customer service is not a department at Clark Gas & Oil ~ it's every employee's responsibility.

For more information on Clark Gas and Oil, visit them online at https://www.clarkgasandoil.com/ or call them toll-free at 800-950-3772.

If you are interested in becoming a corporate partner, please contact a Bobcats staff member via email. Contact info for all Bobcats staff, including emails and phone numbers, can be found at blueridgebobcats.com/staff. You can also call the Bobcats offices at 276-335-2100 or stop by the team offices at Hitachi Energy Arena during business hours (Monday-Friday 9AM-5PM).

Season ticket packages are on-sale for the Bobcats forthcoming second season, and payment plans are available. Existing season ticket holders can now begin selecting their seats from the new 3,650 capacity before construction is completed in September. Season ticket holders enjoy exclusive perks and priority seat selection. Call 276-335-2100 or visit blueridgebobcats.com/tickets for more information.

