Wolves Take Down Thunder in High Scoring Affair

Harrington, DE: The Delaware Thunder were searching for their first win of the season at the Thunderdome! It was Mike Cosentino for the Thunder and Luke Cohen for the Wolves. The fast paced action started right off the bat with each team trading shots early in the first. Alexander Jmaeff struck first for Watertown, scoring 8:15 into the first period. The Thunder would respond quickly with Artem Alekhin scoring to tie the game at one. The quick first continued with Brandon Day scoring to make it 2-1 after the break.

The Wolves kept the momentum moving into period two. They tallied two early goals in the second one from Jmaeff, and one from Cole McKechney. Adam Morgan would answer back for Delaware with a beautiful goal on a feed from Adamo Asselin. Jimmy Lodge potted a late goal for Watertown to make it a 5-2 lead after 2.

Delaware put in Jacob Caffrey for the third period and he stopped 12 of 14 third period shots. Brandon Beard and Liam Little both scored to cut the lead to 5-4, but two late goals from the Wolves gave them a 7-4 win.

