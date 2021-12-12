Wolves Hold off Thunder

Watertown NY: The back end of a home and home was up in Watertown New York, with Jacob Caffrey in net for Delaware and Greg Hussey for Watertown. Watertown fed off their home crowd early striking early in period one. Cole McKechney scored on a great feed from Alexander Jmaeff. The Wolves struck again just over two minutes later on a goal from Rocco Dicostanzo. The Wolves took a 2-0 lead in to period two. Shots were 15-10.

The second period was more of a defensive period with both teams standing tall in front of their goaltenders. Each team scored just once in period two. The Wolves would extend the lead to 3-0 on a goal from Jmaeff, his second point of the night. Late in the second Brandon Lucchesi would find a loose puck in the blue paint and tap it in to cut the lead to two headed to period three.

They say a two-goal lead is the worst in hockey, and Delaware would storm back to tie the game at three with two goals from Brandon Lucchesi. This was Lucchesi's first hat trick of his pro career. It was a natural hat trick for Lucchesi to tie the game at three. Just a few seconds after the Thunder tied it up Watertown took a 4-3 lead. They shut it down in the defensive zone and went on to win 6-3 with two empty net goals.

