Wolves Split the Weekend Games with the Rockers

October 27, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown, NY - After an impressive 7-1 victory, the Wolves took to the ice again, ready to face the Motor City Rockers in front of their home crowd at the Watertown Municipal Arena.

Riding a four-game winning streak, the Wolves were eager to showcase their determination, while the Rockers were poised to turn their fortunes around after recent losses. What initially seemed like a defensive standoff transformed dramatically with just two and a half minutes left in the first period. Rockers' player TJ Sneath ignited the excitement with a power play goal, setting the stage at 1-0. Cody Oakes and Josh Colton contributed key assists. Just 1:02 later, the Wolves responded with unwavering spirit, as Trevor Neumann found the back of the net, skating through adversity to tie the game at 1-1, thanks to assists from Dylan Infantino and Carter Thornton. In less than a minute, the Wolves soared to their first lead of the night. Chase DiBari's perfect pass to Ludlow Harris Jr. resulted in a powerful one-timer that left the crowd roaring. Carter Thornton's determination shone through with his second assist. With Watertown outshooting Motor City 15-5 in the first period, the Wolves went to the locker room with a 2-1 lead, fueled by their collective grit. At 4:53 in the second period, the Rockers battled back, with Clayton Hightower's goal tying the game at 2-2, fueled by the strong teamwork of Eli Rivers and Avery Smith. Their fight didn't stop there, as TJ Sneath scored again at 7:03, assisted by Tim Delaney and Chris Ciolek, giving the Rockers a brief lead at 3-2. But the Wolves, refusing to back down, saw Kyle Heitzner light the lamp at 11:42, evening the score again with assists from Michael Mercurio and Ludlow Harris Jr. Just 2:06 later, Carter Thornton put the Wolves back in the lead, showcasing the power of perseverance and teamwork. As the second period closed, the Rockers turned the tide with a stronger shot count of 17-15. Then, 2:48 into the third period, Marian Pazitka tied the game at 4-4, assisted by Clayton Hightower and Dominik Kafka, showing that the fight never dies. With the score locked at the end of regulation, the intense competition led to overtime. Both teams remained determined in the extra 5 minutes, as neither could find the back of the net. In the decisive shootout, Dominik Kafka emerged as the star for the Rockers, scoring the only goal and clinching the victory, splitting the weekend series with the Wolves.

The Wolves, undeterred by the outcome, look forward to their next challenge next Friday night at home against the Danbury Hat Tricks. Resilience and passion guide their journey!

