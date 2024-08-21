Wolves Sign Borodkin

WATERTOWN, NY - The Watertown Wolves have signed Anton Borodkin to a PTO. Borodkin is from Surgut, Russia. He's 6'2, 183lbs and most recently played in the VHL. Welcome to Watertown, Anton! Howl Yeah!

