Wolves Sign Borodkin
August 21, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Watertown Wolves News Release
WATERTOWN, NY - The Watertown Wolves have signed Anton Borodkin to a PTO. Borodkin is from Surgut, Russia. He's 6'2, 183lbs and most recently played in the VHL. Welcome to Watertown, Anton! Howl Yeah!
