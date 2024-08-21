Wolves Sign Borodkin

Sports stats



Watertown Wolves

Wolves Sign Borodkin

August 21, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Watertown Wolves News Release


WATERTOWN, NY - The Watertown Wolves have signed Anton Borodkin to a PTO. Borodkin is from Surgut, Russia. He's 6'2, 183lbs and most recently played in the VHL. Welcome to Watertown, Anton! Howl Yeah!

Stay Tuned for our Season Ticket Holder Party! Email: watertownwolvessales@gmail.com for tickets, sponsor packages and questions!

Check out the Watertown Wolves Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...

Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from August 21, 2024


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Watertown Wolves Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central