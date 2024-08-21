Former Mustang, Chris Mott, Signs in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce the signing of rookie-forward, Chris Mott for the 2024-25 season.

Mott is a 25-year-old native of Nesconset, NY, who has been apart of the hockey program at Morrisville State College for four years. He will rejoin his former Mustangs teammate, Cam Clark, this season with the Black Bears. In each of the last three seasons with the Mustangs, Mott appeared in 24 games, registering 18 goals and 18 assists.

Prior to his time in the SUNYAC, Mott was a longtime player in the P.A.L. Jr. Islanders program, playing at the AAA level for U16 and U18 divisions. Right before attending Morrisville State, Mott played in the USPHL Premier with the South Shore Kings and Hampton Road Whalers.

2024-25 Season Tickets are now on sale! Call the Black Bears office at 607-722-7367 or stop into the third floor hockey offices of Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Fans can secure their seat for all 28 home games next year and save up to 30% on tickets. Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com and by following the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL.

