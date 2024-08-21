Prowlers Add Nousiainen in Net

The Port Huron Prowlers have announced another signing in goal with Valtteri Nousiainen officially joining the squad. He's spent the past four years playing in four leagues in three countries.

"I'm extremely happy to be bringing in a goaltender of Valtteri's caliber," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "He has played at a high level in Europe and we have high expectations for him. He battles in net and that is what it takes to be successful at this level. He is regarded as a high character teammate and a winner. You can never have enough good people with a high compete level. I'm very excited to bring him over."

Last season, Nousiainen had a 12-10-0 record with a 3.81 goals-against average and a shutout playing for the Heerenveen Flyers II of Netherlands' second division.

The season before, the 25-year-old was in Sweden's second division with Hällefors IK where he had a 3.71 goals-against average and .909 save percentage. He spent 2021-22 in his native Finland with SaPKo in the Mestis and the year before that in Finland's Suomi-sarja. He's looking to make his mark in North America for the first time.

"[I'm excited] to see some culture and hockey [in the United States] and, of course, I want to be a better goalie and help the team," Nousiainen said.

The Prowlers' 10th anniversary season opens at McMorran Place on October 18 against the Carolina Thunderbirds. Catch all 28 home games this season and get exclusive benefits with a season ticket package! Get more information or lock in your seat at phprowlers.com/season-memberships or email amber@phprowlers.com.

