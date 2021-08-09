Wolves Sign 20-Year-Old Artyom Serikov

GLENVIEW, Illinois - The Chicago Wolves announced Monday that they have signed defenseman Artyom Serikov to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2021-22 season.

The 20-year-old made his European professional debut during the 2020-21 season for Khimik Voskresensk of the KHL and recorded three goals, two assists and 20 penalty minutes in 41 games.

Prior to the 2020-21 season, the Dmitrov, Russia, native spent four seasons (2017-20) in the Maritime Junior Hockey League. He produced 48 points in 198 appearances between Kapitan Stupino, MHK Krylia Sovetov Moskva, ORG Junior Beijing and MHK Spartak Moskva.

The Chicago Wolves host their 2021-22 season opener on Saturday, Oct. 16, when the Rockford IceHogs come to Allstate Arena.

