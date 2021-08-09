Flames, Heat Extend Affiliation with ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks

CALGARY, AB. - The Calgary Flames and Stockton Heat announce today that they have extended the organizational affiliation with the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks for the 2021-22 season.

"The Calgary Flames and the Stockton Heat are pleased to continue our affiliation agreement with the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks," said Flames Assistant General Manager and Heat General Manager Brad Pascall. "Kansas City is a first-class franchise with quality ownership and management that shares the same winning culture and player development objectives as our organization."

The upcoming season will be the fifth year of partnership between the Flames, Heat and Mavericks, with Kansas City initially becoming Calgary and Stockton's ECHL affiliate ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Four players skated for both Stockton and Kansas City in the 2020-21 season, including goalie Andrew Shortridge, defensemen Greg Moro and Koletrane Wilson and forward Giorgio Estephan. Since the start of the affiliation, 21 players have split time between the Heat and Mavericks.

"We have been pleased with the conversation of late with Calgary and Stockton," said Mavericks Head Coach and General Manager Tad O'Had. "We are committed to helping develop talent in Kansas City for Calgary. Brad Pascall and I believe we can create one of the best three tier development models in hockey."

