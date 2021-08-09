Heat Add Nachbaur, Schultz to Coaching Staff

August 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Heat announce today the additions of assistant coach Don Nachbaur and video coach Kohl Schultz to the team's coaching staff.

The pair joins head coach Mitch Love, assistant coach Joe Cirella and development goalie coach Thomas Speer on the Heat staff for the 2021-22 season.

Nachbaur joins the Heat for his third AHL coaching stint, previously serving as head coach of the Binghamton Senators in 2009-10 and as an assistant coach for the Philadelphia Phantoms in 2000-01 and 2001-02. The Kitimat, British Columbia native most recently split the 2020-21 campaign between head coaching duties with SC Bern in Switzerland and an associate coach role with the WHL's Tri-City Americans.

In his 26-year coaching career, Nachbaur has accumulated 20 seasons of WHL experience, three campaigns in the AHL, two behind an NHL bench as an assistant with the Los Angeles Kings (2017-18 and 2018-19) and one with HKM Zvolen in Slovakia. He won the WHL's Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy, awarded to the league's coach of the year, in 2010-11 and had a role with Canadian national junior teams at the 2011-12 U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and 2012-13 World Junior Championship.

Schultz rejoins the Heat after spending the previous two campaigns with Stockton's ECHL affiliate in Kansas City, where he was an assistant coach for both seasons. He had previously served as video coach for the Heat in 2017-18 and 2018-19 ahead of his stint with the Mavericks.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.