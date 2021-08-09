Anaheim Ducks Sign Comtois, Jones and Mahura to Contracts

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed left wing Max Comtois to a two-year contract through the 2022-23 NHL season, left wing Max Jones to a three-year contract through the 2023-24 NHL season and defenseman Josh Mahura to a two-year contract (two-way in 2021-22) through the 2022-23 NHL season.

Comtois, 22 (1/8/99), led Anaheim in scoring (16-17-33) and goals in 55 games in 2020-21, setting new career highs in goals, assists, points, game-winning goals (3) and games played. He is the second-youngest player in Ducks history to lead the team in goals and scoring (21 years, 120 days), behind only Paul Kariya's 18-21=39 points in 1994-95 (20 years, 199 days). In 2020-21, Comtois was the second-youngest NHL player to lead his team in scoring and goals, behind only Ottawa's Brady Tkachuk in scoring (17-19=36) and Philadelphia's Joel Farabee in goals (20).

Selected by Anaheim in the second round (60th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Comtois has scored 23-28=51 points with a +2 rating and 71 penalty minutes (PIM) in 94 career games with the Ducks. He became the first Ducks player to score in his first two career NHL games from the start of a season, Oct. 3-6, 2018. He has also scored 10-15=25 points in 35 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with San Diego.

A native of Longueuil, Quebec, Comtois helped Team Canada to gold at the 2021 World Championship (4-2=6) and 2018 World Junior Championship (3-3=6), and served as team captain at the 2019 World Junior Championship (5-1=6). He also represented Canada at the U-18 World Championship (2016 and 2017) and 2016 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament.

Jones, 23 (2/17/98), has scored 17-11( points with 86 PIM in 135 career games with the Ducks. The 6-1, 220-pound forward earned 7-4=11 points and 36 PIM in 46 games in 2020-21, setting a personal best in power-play goals (2) and matching his career high in assists set in 2019-20.

Selected by Anaheim in the first round (24th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Jones scored 16-15-31 points with 71 PIM in 51 career AHL games with San Diego. He has also scored 1-5=6 points in 17 career Calder Cup Playoff games with the Gulls, helping the club to the 2019 Western Conference Finals.

A native of Rochester, Mich., Jones helped Team USA to a bronze medal at the 2018 World Junior Championship (1-1=2) in seven tournament games. He also appeared at the 2014 World U-17 Hockey Challenge, scoring 7-4=11 points in six contests.

Mahura, 23 (5/5/98), has earned 3-10=13 points and 10 PIM in 41 career games with the Ducks. The 6-0, 186-pound defenseman recorded 1-3=4 points and four PIM in 13 games with Anaheim in 2020-21. In 2019-20, he also recorded 1-3=4 points in 11 NHL games with Anaheim, including three assists (0-3=3) in his season debut, Oct. 29, 2019 vs. Winnipeg, becoming the sixth rookie in NHL history and the first since 1991 to record three assists in less than three minutes (2:52) of a single period.

Selected by Anaheim in the third round (85th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Mahura earned 6-14 points with a +9 rating and 16 PIM in 28 AHL games with San Diego in 2020-21, establishing new AHL career-best in goals, points per game (.71) and plus/minus. Among AHL defensemen, he ranked tied for tied for fourth in goals and fifth in scoring. The St. Albert, Alberta native has collected 11-49=60 points with a +6 rating and 66 PIM in 112 career AHL games with the Gulls.

