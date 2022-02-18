Wolves Down Thunder

February 18, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Delaware Thunder News Release







Watertown, NY - The Wolves and Thunder were ready for a Friday night showdown in Watertown. The Thunder went to Greg Harney, and the Wolves went to Adam Beukeboom.

ï»¿The fast pace action started early with both teams exchanging scoring chances. The Wolves struck first on a goal from Andrew Harrison. Harrison would pot the second goal of the night as well on a beautiful move to drive to the net. Just over thirty seconds later Alexander Jmaeff would make it 3-0. The Wolves would add one more late in the first on a shot from Michael Mann. Trevor Babin relieved Greg Harney after the fourth goal. After one it was 4-0 Watertown.

Watertown continued the push in period two. They added to their lead at the 1:04 mark of period two on a shot from Alexander Jmaeff. Babin would then go on to shut the door in the second stopping 17/18. Beukeboom stopped all three shots he saw in period two.

The third period started with Babin making a few more big saves to keep Delaware in the game. Midway through the third, Nikita Andrusenko scored his first pro goal to cut the lead to 5-1. The Wolves answered right back on a Cole McKechney goal. The Wolves would win the contest 6-1.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.