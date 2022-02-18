Hat Tricks Open Up Columbus Series With Win

DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks (25-11-3, 74 pts) started their weekend-series against the Columbus River Dragons (19-10-4, 61 pts) with a 4-1 victory on Friday night.

The Hat Tricks scored two power-play goals with Jonny Ruiz (36) and Cory Anderson (23) giving Danbury a 2-0 lead by the 5:08 mark of the second period.

Columbus stayed in the contest with multiple power-play chances, testing Hat Tricks goaltender Pete Di Salvo often. Di Salvo made 37 saves to pick up his third win in four games with the Hat Tricks. In two home starts, Di Salvo has allowed just one goal.

The turning point on Friday night came late in the second, when the Hat Tricks scored twice during the final minute of the period. Two goals, 12 seconds apart from Tobias Odjick (7) and Gordy Bonnel (14) doubled the Hat Tricks lead as they finished the middle-period.

Columbus got one back on a power play in the third, but couldn't solve Di Salvo again.

The Hat Tricks and River Dragons face off again on Saturday at 7 p.m. when the Hat Tricks host Alumni Night.

