Wolves Bring in Another Quality Netminder
August 15, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release
Watertown, NY - The Watertown Wolves have signed Goaltender, Éloi Bouchard to a PTO. Éloi is a young goaltender from the GMHL, who moves extraordinarily well from side to side, posses great puck handling skills and rebound control. Welcome to the Wolves, Mr. Bouchard.
For tickets, jerseys, merch or questions, email: watertownwolvesstaff@gmail.com ! Howl Yeah!
