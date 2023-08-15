Wolves Bring in Another Quality Netminder

Watertown, NY - The Watertown Wolves have signed Goaltender, Éloi Bouchard to a PTO. Éloi is a young goaltender from the GMHL, who moves extraordinarily well from side to side, posses great puck handling skills and rebound control. Welcome to the Wolves, Mr. Bouchard.

