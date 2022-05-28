Wolves Announce Home Dates for Western Conference Finals

GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - After eliminating the Rockford IceHogs and Milwaukee Admirals to claim the Central Division Finals, the Chicago Wolves have advanced to the Western Conference Finals of the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs. The best-of-7 series begins Friday, June 3, at Allstate Arena against either the Stockton Heat or Colorado Eagles.

The Wolves own home-ice advantage throughout the postseason after producing the American Hockey League's best regular-season record and setting the franchise's single-season mark for highest points percentage (.724). In addition to Game 1, the Wolves are assured of hosting Game 2 on Monday, June 6, and two more games, if necessary, as they pursue the organization's fifth league championship.

The current schedule for the Western Conference Finals:

Game 1 Friday, June 3 Allstate Arena 7 p.m.

Game 2 Monday, June 6 Allstate Arena 7 p.m.

Game 3 TBA TBA TBA

Game 4 TBA TBA TBA

Game 5* TBA TBA TBA

Game 6* Tuesday, June 14 Allstate Arena 7 p.m.

Game 7* Wednesday, June 15 Allstate Arena 7 p.m.

The Wolves await the winner of the best-of-5 Pacific Division Finals. Top-seeded Stockton, which posted the AHL's second-best regular season points percentage, owns a 2-1 series lead over third-seeded Colorado. They'll meet in Game 4 Sunday at Colorado. The Wolves did not face either team this season.

The winner of the Western Conference Finals will meet the winner of the best-of-7 Eastern Conference Finals in the Calder Cup Finals. The North Division's Laval Rocket already has qualified for the Eastern Conference Finals while the Springfield Thunderbirds need one more win over the Charlotte Checkers in the Atlantic Division Finals.

To purchase tickets and to find the latest information on the Calder Cup Playoffs, visit ChicagoWolves.com/Playoffs or contact a team representative at WolvesTix@ChicagoWolves.com. Individual tickets for all playoff games also can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com, calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, or visiting the Allstate Arena box office or any other Ticketmaster outlet.

Every postseason game will be broadcast in HD on AHLTV.com. To set up an all-access package - either for one day or for every Calder Cup Playoffs contest - visit www.AHLTV.com.

