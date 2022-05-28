2022 Calder Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals Schedule Set

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League has announced the following schedule for the Eastern Conference Finals series of the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs, between the Springfield Thunderbirds (top affiliate of the NHL's St. Louis Blues) and the Laval Rocket (top affiliate of the NHL's Montreal Canadiens).

ï»¿Eastern Conference Finals - Series "T" (best-of-7)

A2-Springfield Thunderbirds vs. N3-Laval Rocket

Game 1 - Sat., June 4 - Laval at Springfield, 7:35

Game 2 - Sun., June 5 - Laval at Springfield, 5:05

Game 3 - Wed., June 8 - Springfield at Laval, 7:00

Game 4 - Fri., June 10 - Springfield at Laval, 7:00

*Game 5 - Sat., June 11 - Springfield at Laval, 7:00

*Game 6 - Mon., June 13 - Laval at Springfield, 7:05

*Game 7 - Wed., June 15 - Laval at Springfield, 7:05

*if necessary... All times Eastern

The Western Conference Finals will feature the Chicago Wolves (top affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes) facing either the Stockton Heat (Calgary Flames) or Colorado Eagles (Colorado Avalanche).

