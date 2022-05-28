Eagles Stave Off Elimination as Heat Fall in OT Friday

LOVELAND, Colo. - Matthew Phillips and Jakob Pelletier led the offensive effort with multi-point games for the Stockton Heat, but a resilient Colorado Eagles squad erased a late deficit en route to a 6-5 overtime win to stave off a Heat clinch Friday.

Stockton maintains a 2-1 series edge following Friday's result.

Colorado opened the scoring 11:26 into the contest, Shane Bowers scoring the first goal of the series for the Eagles, but the lead was short-lived as Phillips knotted the game just 2:28 later and Pelletier lit the lamp at the 17:35 mark of the opening frame to give the visitors a 2-1 lead through 20 minutes.

Phillips gave the Heat a two-goal cushion with his second score of the game 3:57 into the second, a short-side snipe on the power play, before Ryan Wagner and Dylan Sikura answered to tie the game after two periods.

A wild third frame saw each team score a pair, Walker Duehr finding the back of the net on the breakaway 48 seconds before Sherwood knotted the game once again. Martin Pospisil then was credited with his first goal of the playoffs before Sikura struck with 3:08 to go to force overtime.

Jean-Luc Foudy then ended the game in overtime, converting on a breakaway to push the series to a fourth game.

NOTABLE

Colorado's opening goal gave the Eagles their first lead of the series and snapped a Dustin Wolf shutout streak of 139 minutes and 29 seconds, which dated back to the third game of the series against Bakersfield.

Matthew Phillips' extended his scoring streak to four games. With three points and two goals on the night, he's up to seven points (3g,4a) in that span.

Jakob Pelletier has had a goal and an assist in both elimination games the Heat have played in.

Two of Walker Duehr's three playoff goals have come in the third period of elimination games.

The loss snaps Stockton's five-game win streak that started the postseason.

The Heat are 0-2 all-time in playoff games decided in overtime.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 1-for-3

STK PK - 0-for-1

THREE STARS

First - Jean-Luc Foudy (1g)

Second - Dylan Sikura (2g,1a)

Third - Kiefer Sherwood (1g,1a)

GOALIES

W - Justus Annunen (37 saves on 42 shots faced)

L - Dustin Wolf (32 saves on 38 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat and Eagles face off once again on Sunday in Loveland, a 6:05 p.m. PT puck drop.

