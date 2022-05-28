Thunderbirds to Host Laval Rocket in Eastern Conference Finals

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night by virtue of their sweep of the Charlotte Checkers, three games to none. The T-Birds will now hold the home-ice advantage as they face the Laval Rocket in a best-of-seven series that will begin on Saturday, June 4 at the MassMutual Center with a puck drop time of 7:35 p.m.

Tickets for the Eastern Conference Finals are available now; the full schedule for the Eastern Conference Finals is as follows - games marked with an asterisk (*) will be played only if necessary.

Game 1: Saturday, June 4 - Rocket @ Thunderbirds, 7:35 p.m. - Click Here for Tickets

Game 2: Sunday, June 5 - Rocket @ Thunderbirds, 5:05 p.m. - Click Here for Tickets

Game 3: Wednesday, June 8 - Thunderbirds @ Rocket, 7:00 p.m.

Game 4: Friday, June 10 - Thunderbirds @ Rocket, 7:00 p.m.

Game 5*: Saturday, June 11 - Thunderbirds @ Rocket, 7:00 p.m.

Game 6*: Monday, June 13 - Rocket @ Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Click Here for Tickets

Game 7*: Wednesday, June 15 - Rocket @ Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Click Here for Tickets

For more information on playoff tickets, visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or call (413) 739-GOAL (4625).

