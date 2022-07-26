Wolves Add Three New Players

July 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - The Calder Cup champion Chicago Wolves announced Tuesday they have signed goaltender Cale Morris, defenseman David Farrance and forward Eric Cooley to Standard Player Contracts (SPC) for the 2022-23 season.

Morris, 26, posted a 2-4-0 record and a 3.15 goals-against average in seven games with the Rockford IceHogs and a 9-7-2 record with a 2.83 GAA in 19 games with the ECHL's Indy Fuel. The Larkspur, Colorado, native posted a 58-35 record in 106 games for the University of Notre Dame. In 2017-18, he earned the Mike Richter Award as the NCAA's Top Collegiate Goalie and also was named a Hobey Baker Award finalist.

Farrance, 23, contributed 1 goal and 3 assists in 50 games for the Milwaukee Admirals last year during his first full professional season. The Rochester, New York native also earned 2 NHL games with the Nashville Predators during the 2020-21 season. Prior to turning pro, he produced 26 goals and 62 assists in four seasons at Boston University. He was named a Hobey Baker Award finalist during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

Cooley, 24, contributed 5 goals and 5 assists in 35 games for Ohio State University last year. The West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, native also spent four seasons at Niagara University, where he amassed 24 goals and 73 points in 130 games. He will make his professional debut this fall.

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky's Wolves will start to defend their American Hockey League championship on Saturday, Oct. 15, when they host the Milwaukee Admirals in the season opener. Prior to the game, the Wolves will raise a 2022 Calder Cup championship banner to the Allstate Arena rafters. To find the latest information on Calder Cup championship merchandise, season-ticket packages and the team's roster, visit ChicagoWolves.com or contact a team representative at WolvesTix@ChicagoWolves.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.