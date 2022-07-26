Panthers Add Cam Morrison on AHL Deal
July 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Panthers continue to build up the system in Charlotte, signing Cam Morrison to a one-year, two-way AHL/ECHL contract.
The 23-year-old forward posted 14 points (5g, 9a) in 43 games last season as a rookie with the Rockford IceHogs, plus one assist in four postseason contests.
Morrison - who was selected in the second round of the 2016 draft by Colorado - spent four years at Notre Dame before turning pro, posting 95 points (44g, 51a) in 149 total games. He helped lead the Irish to back-to-back Big-10 championships in 2018 and 2019, earning a spot on the conference All-Tournament Team in both runs.
