Panthers Add Cam Morrison on AHL Deal

July 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Panthers continue to build up the system in Charlotte, signing Cam Morrison to a one-year, two-way AHL/ECHL contract.

The 23-year-old forward posted 14 points (5g, 9a) in 43 games last season as a rookie with the Rockford IceHogs, plus one assist in four postseason contests.

Morrison - who was selected in the second round of the 2016 draft by Colorado - spent four years at Notre Dame before turning pro, posting 95 points (44g, 51a) in 149 total games. He helped lead the Irish to back-to-back Big-10 championships in 2018 and 2019, earning a spot on the conference All-Tournament Team in both runs.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.