Admirals Sign Thompson to AHL Deal

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed defenseman Keaton Thompson to an American Hockey League contract for the 2022-23 season.

Thompson joins the Admirals after spending the past three seasons with the Iowa Wild where he totaled 24 points on five goals and 19 assists to go along with 93 penalty minutes and a +21 rating. Originally drafted in the third round, #87 overall, in the 2013 NHL Draft by the Anaheim Ducks, Thompson has played in 275 career AHL games between the Wild and San Diego Gulls, accumulating 63 points (14g-49a) and 200 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, Thompson spent three seasons as the University of North Dakota where he helped the Fighting Hawks to the 2016 NCAA Championship. He has also earned a pair of silver medals with Team USA, first in the U17 World Hockey Challenge in 2012 and then again at the 2013 U18 World Junior Championships.

Thompson and the Admirals will kick off their 2022-23 season on the road in Chicago on October 15th before beginning the home portion of their schedule one week later on October 22nd at 6 pm against the Manitoba Moose.

