Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Henry Bowlby on a One-Year Contract

July 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that forward Henry Bowlby has agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract.

Bowlby, 25, skated in 64 games in 2021-22 with Florida's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, producing 28 points (12-16-28).

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound native of Edina, Minn., has appeared in 87 career AHL games with Charlotte (2021-22) and the Syracuse Crunch (2020-21), logging 42 points (20-22-42) and a plus-28 rating.

Prior to his professional career, Bowlby skated in three seasons with Harvard University from 2017-18 to 2019-20, registering 45 points (21-24-45) over 84 NCAA games. In 2019-20, Bowlby was named to ECAC Hockey's All-Academic Team, finishing as the Crimson's top scholar-athlete. He received the ECAC Hockey Commissioner's Award as he earned the highest GPA for the academic year on the team.

Undrafted, Bowlby produced 47 points (22-25-47) over 109 regular season games (2015-16 to 2016-17) for the Lincoln Stars of the United States Hockey League (USHL) prior to attending Harvard.

Florida Panthers 2022-23 Territory Memberships are available now. Join Panthers Territory to get presale access to the 2023 NHL All-Star game at FLA Live Arena plus other exclusive benefits. Call 954-835-PUCK or visit FloridaPanthers.com/TerritoryMemberships for more information.

The home of the Panthers for the 2022-23 season is FLA Live Arena. Download our exclusive app for mobile ticket entry, cashless ordering and an unforgettable fan experience.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.