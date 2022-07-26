Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Henry Bowlby on a One-Year Contract
July 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that forward Henry Bowlby has agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract.
Bowlby, 25, skated in 64 games in 2021-22 with Florida's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, producing 28 points (12-16-28).
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound native of Edina, Minn., has appeared in 87 career AHL games with Charlotte (2021-22) and the Syracuse Crunch (2020-21), logging 42 points (20-22-42) and a plus-28 rating.
Prior to his professional career, Bowlby skated in three seasons with Harvard University from 2017-18 to 2019-20, registering 45 points (21-24-45) over 84 NCAA games. In 2019-20, Bowlby was named to ECAC Hockey's All-Academic Team, finishing as the Crimson's top scholar-athlete. He received the ECAC Hockey Commissioner's Award as he earned the highest GPA for the academic year on the team.
Undrafted, Bowlby produced 47 points (22-25-47) over 109 regular season games (2015-16 to 2016-17) for the Lincoln Stars of the United States Hockey League (USHL) prior to attending Harvard.
