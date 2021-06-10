Wolves Add Quality in Danville Dispersal Draft

In today's dispersal draft of the Danville Dashers, Watertown Wolves went in with 3 picks, two of their own and one from the trade that sent Ryan Marker to Delaware. Heading into the draft, coach Brent Clarke already knew what players he wanted to choose. As with last year's draft from Delaware Thunder, Wolves decided to add some power to the defense.

With Wolves' first pick, the second pick overall in the draft, they elected to choose the 29-year-old defenseman Ben Boukal, whose biggest strengths are his skating and playmaking abilities. He will be a very good addition to the blue line in a league that is known for its offensive playing style.

"He's a very good playmaking defenseman who will be a great addition for the upcoming season, where we're going for the trophy", says coach Brent Clarke.

"I'm excited to play in Watertown, and I've talked to a few of the guys there before and they've had good things to say. I've also played for Clarkie before and we have a good relationship. I'm looking forward to the season", is what the new addition Ben Boukal has to say about the upcoming season.

When it comes to Alex, he is bringing and adding some strength and power to the blue line, known for his physical play and battles hard every shift. He has all the assets to be a future fan favorite.

"Alex is a very good defender that brings a lot of power to our blue line, and is very hard to play against, and will be a good addition for next season", is what Brent Clarke has to say about Alex."I'm excited about the chance to play for the Wolves, they have such loyal fans that bring energy every game, and I can't wait to play in front of them. Also being from upstate New York it will be nice to be able to have my family at more games" Alex Pommerville has to say about joining the Wolves.

And for the third and final pick from this draft, Wolves decided to bring in forward Scott Coash, who was a rookie in 2019-2020 after playing a couple of seasons with Robert Morris University in ACHA.

"I'm excited to get the opportunity to play for a good organization and see how Incan help Watertown to be successful. Can't wait till the start of the season!" the new forward had to say about the next season.

"I think that all these players will make a huge difference for us in the upcoming season, and I have high hopes for the team so far. We are gonna make everything we can to bring the trophy to our town, we have the best fans in the league that deserves some success, and I can't wait for the upcoming season. We have a strong team already, and we have some more big signings coming in, further along, it might only be June but time flies by, and very soon we will be at The Den again!", Wolves executive Robin Johansson says after today's draft.

