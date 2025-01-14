Wolverines Hope to Raise Funds for the LA Fire

January 14, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Wolverines are raffling off Kenny McIlwain's Sully Gold Era jersey to raise money for his efforts in providing relief to his hometown.

Tickets are $5 on DASH, and the winner will be drawn Friday, January 24th. All money raised from his jersey raffle will go directly to families in need and provide supplies for volunteers.

Find DASH through our Anchorage Wolverines app, in our bio on all social media platforms, or by clicking the link below.

https://fans.winwithdash.com/team/anchoragewolverines/event/6782f7fccb0ad30007f8b6d4

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.