Weekend Recap vs Northeast

January 14, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The New Jersey Titans returned to the ice last weekend for the first time since December 21st when they hosted the Northeast Generals at the Middletown Sports Complex, winning 5-4 on Friday night before falling 6-3 on Saturday. Owen Leahy led the way offensively for the Titans over the weekend, recording 2 goals and 2 assists.

Friday night saw the Titans open the scoring 6:40 into the first period when Nikita Meshcheryakov, in his return from the injured reserve list, set up Jack Hillier with a clean lane to the net allowing the Sacred Heart commit to ring his 14th goal of the season off the far post to put the Titans up by one. Meshcheryakov then found the back of the net on the power play later in the period, giving the future Princeton Tiger two points in his first game since October 5th.

After conceding a goal to begin the second period, Nikolai Meshkantsov, would not be denied his first goal in the league, banging home his own rebound to restore the two goal lead. The Russian winger was affiliated by the Titans earlier in the week from the Texas Brahmas of the NA3HL, where he led the league with 27 goals and 37 assists in 28 games. The Generals potted a pair of goals minutes later to tie the game, but Owen Leahy restored the lead with a power play goal with under 3 minutes remaining in the period with his 11th of the season to give the Titans a 4-3 lead going into the third period. James Schneid added an insurance marker early in the third, and while a late goal by Northeast made things interesting, the Titans held on for a 5-4 victory.

Saturday's game saw the Generals score the first goal of the game late in the first period for their first lead of the weekend. Ryan Novo scored his 16th of the season on the power play five minutes into the second period, assisted by Blake Jones and Ryan Friedman, to draw New Jersey level. Leahy and Alex Papaspyropoulos also found the back of the net, giving the Titans the lead heading into the third period. However, the good times for the Titans would not carry over into the final frame as the Generals scored four unanswered goals, handing the Titans the loss.

Now with a record of 18-13-5, New Jersey remains in 4th place in the East Division. With 41 points, they trail Maryland and Maine by 5 points each for 2nd place and an East Division Quarterfinals bye in the playoffs. They stand 6 points ahead of 5th place New Hampshire with 23 games remaining in the regular season.

The Titans will wrap up their 7 game home stand at the Middletown Sports Complex when they host the Maryland Black Bears for the first and only time in the regular season this weekend. New Jersey holds the advantage in the season series with a 1-0-1 record, earned on a road trip to the Piney Orchard Ice Arena last month. Faceoff is scheduled for 7:30pm Friday night, and 7:00pm on Saturday. Tickets can be purchased in advance.

