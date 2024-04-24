Wolf Pack to Host Playoff Watch Party for Game 1 vs. Checkers

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack organization will be hosting a watch party for fans on Thursday night for Game 1 of the club's First Round Calder Cup Playoff series against the Charlotte Checkers.

The watch party will take place at the XL Center Sports Bar, located on the corner of Church Street and Ann Uccello Street.

The party will begin at 6:30 p.m., with the game starting at 7:00 p.m.

The Sports Bar will be serving up Chicken Wings, BBQ Sliders, Hand Battered Pickle Sticks, and additional items from their Happy Hour menu at Happy Hour prices!

There will also be a special guest in attendance to help cheer the club on!

Fans can also purchase playoff merchandise at the party to show their support.

To learn more about Wolf Pack playoff ticket strips and to be up-to-date on everything Calder Cup Playoffs, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets/playoff-information .

For more information on the XL Center Sports Bar, please visit https://www.xlcenter.com/sports-bar-sportsbook .

