Condors Fall in Game 1

April 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors dropped Game 1 to the Ontario Reign, 5-1, on Wednesday night. Erik Portillo stopped 30 shots while Akil Thomas (1g-1a) and Tyler Madden (2g) had multi-point nights. Bakersfield's lone goal came from Lane Pederson on a 6-on-4 power play midway through the third.

UP NEXT: The Condors and Reign play Game 2 in Bakersfield on Saturday at 7 p.m. Great seats start at just $15. Click here for ticket options.

