Game One Preview: Condors at Reign, 7 p.m.

April 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







(6) BAKERSFIELD CONDORS @ (3) ONTARIO REIGN, 7 p.m.

The Condors and Reign open a best-of-3 first round series

PUCK DROP: 7 p.m.

CALDER CUP PLAYOFF CENTRAL: Click here for all the various ticket options including single game tickets for Saturday's Game 2.

GAME 1 JERSEY AUCTION: Bid now on a game-worn blue Jack Campbell jersey. Auction ends at 9 p.m. tonight.

FREE PLAYOFF TICKETS WHEN YOU BUY A TICKET PLAN FOR NEXT YEAR! - When you purchase a new 2024-25 Condors Ticket Plan, starting at $125, you will receive bonus complimentary playoff tickets for THIS season!

BROADCAST

AHLTV

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio (iHeartRadio)

Vote for the PCL Hardest Worker of the Game via the Condors mobile app, available wherever you download your apps!

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors and Reign open a best-of-3 first round series in Ontario.

THE SERIES

Game 2 is in Bakersfield on Saturday at 7 p.m. while Game 3 (if necessary) will be Sunday at 5 p.m. in Ontario.

TWO-HEADED MONSTER

Bakersfield is one of two teams (Hershey is the other) with two goaltenders inside the top-10 in league save percentage. Jack Campbell finished t-6th with a .918 while batterymate Olivier Rodrigue's .916 was 10th in the regular season. It is the second straight season the Condors have had two goaltenders inside the top 10.

ELITE GOAL SCORERS

Raphael Lavoie finished the regular season with 28 goals, 10th in the AHL. On the other side, Samuel Fagemo finished second with 43 goals on the campaign.

SETTING IT UP

Seth Griffith was third in the AHL in assists with 48 while counterpart TJ Tynan led the league with 57 helpers.

PLAYOFF PROWESS

The Condors have made the postseason in five straight seasons. Overall, the team is 4-3 in playoff series and is the only team in the Pacific Division best-of-3 to advance as a lower seed (2021: v San Diego and v Henderson).

DEFENSIVELY SOUND

Bakersfield was eighth in goals against during the regular season at 2.81 a contest while Ontario was sixth at 2.75 per game.

LOCKED DOWN LEADING AFTER TWO

The Condors are 27-1-3 when leading after two periods this season. Overall, the team is 38-6-4 when holding at least a share of the lead after two frames.

STRENGTH ON STRENGTH

Two of the top five power plays in the AHL go head-to-head in the series. Bakersfield was fifth at 20.6% while the Reign had the second best unit at 21.8%.

KILLING IT

The Condors finished the regular season killing off 68 of 74 opponent power plays, good for a 91.9% success record. They also scored twice shorthanded during that stretch.

LOOKING BACK

Ontario won five of the eight regular season matchups, but the Condors outscored the Reign 28-23 overall through the eight games. Only one contest, the most recent, went to overtime.

BIG ERN BRINGS EXPERIENCE

Adam Erne is one of two Condors to appear in the Calder Cup Finals (2017, Syracuse), with Campbell (2014, Texas) being the other.

THE BIG SWEDE TO PLAY A BIG ROLE

Philip Broberg had three assists in the season finale on Saturday. He had 15 points (3g-12a) in his last nine games of the season. On the year, he was t-3rd in points per game in the AHL by a d-man (.78) with at least 40 games played.

A DIFFERENT BIRD

Ontario's season has been ended by Colorado in three consecutive playoff appearances. The Reign have one playoff series win in the last three years (2022, best-of-3, San Diego).

ON THE OTHER SIDE

The Reign finished the season 17-4-2 over their final 23 games. Akil Thomas has 11 points in his last 13 games while Tyler Madden has 15 points (4g-11a) over his last 20 games. Rookie Brandt Clarke finished t-4th in the AHL among d-men in scoring with 46 points (10g-36a) in 50 games.

UP NEXT

The Condors and Reign play Game 2 on Saturday at 7 p.m. There are plenty of great ticket options including the Playoff Flex and great seats starting at just $15.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.