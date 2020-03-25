Wolf Pack Sign Forward Alex Whelan

HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the Wolf Pack has signed forward Alex Whelan to an AHL contract.

Whelan, a 6-0, 210-pound native of Ramsey, NJ, played four seasons of ECAC hockey at Quinnipiac University, including a 13 goal, 11-assist, 24-point performance in 29 games this year as a Senior. Whelan, 22, led the Bobcat squad in plus/minus, with a +16, and finished second on the team in goals and third in points. He struck for his second collegiate hat trick January 17, in a 4-3 win at Holy Cross, and had a college career-best six-game point-scoring streak (4-3-7) from November 30 through January 10.

In 141 career games with Quinnipiac, Whelan totaled 48 goals and 30 assists for 78 points, along with 38 penalty minutes. He led the Bobcats in goals his sophomore season, 2017-18, with 16 in 38 games, and twice topped Quinnipiac skaters in shots-on-goal, with 175 in 2017-18 and 152 in 2018-19. Whelan also earned ECAC All-Academic Team honors for three straight years, from 2016-17 through 2018-19.

ALEX WHELAN'S AMATEUR RECORD

Regular Season Playoffs

Year Team Lge. GP G A PTS PIM GP G A Pts. PIM

2016-17 Quinnipiac Univ. ECAC 36 6 4 10 10 --- --- --- --- ---

2017-18 Quinnipiac Univ. ECAC 38 16 3 19 4 --- --- --- --- ---

2018-19 Quinnipiac Univ. ECAC 38 13 12 25 14 --- --- --- --- ---

2019-20 Quinnipiac Univ. ECAC 29 13 11 24 10 --- --- --- --- ---

