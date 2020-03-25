IceHogs Team Captain Tyler Sikura Joins Facebook Live Q&A on Friday

March 25, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





Join us on the Rockford IceHogs Facebook Fan Page for a LIVE fan question and answer session with IceHogs forward and team captain Tyler Sikura on Friday, March 27 at 2:00 p.m. CT!

Visit the Facebook page here: Facebook.com/RockfordIceHogs

Sikura, 27, leads the IceHogs with 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists) over 63 games this season and is in his sixth professional season and third consecutive campaign in Rockford.

The veteran forward was named the 12th captain in team history on Nov. 29 and also served as an alternate captain for two of his three seasons in Rockford. He was named the team's Most Valuable Player in 2017-18 and voted the Hogs' Unsung Hero in 2018-19.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.