Predators Sign Novak to Two-Year Deal

March 25, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/GM David Poile announced today that the team has signed forward Tommy Novak to a two-year, entry-level contract.

"Tommy is a person who has earned everything that he's been given," Admirals GM and Predators Director of Player Development Scott Nichol said. "We've wanted him in our system for a long time - he signed an AHL deal with Milwaukee for this season and has had a fantastic year. We love his skillset, his hockey sense, how he makes plays and how he sees the ice so well. We're excited to have him with us for the next couple of seasons and are looking forward to seeing him continue to grow and develop as a player."

Novak sits third on the Admirals in points with 42 (11g-31a) in 60 games this season, his rookie professional campaign. The 6-foot-1, 191-pound center ranks among the AHL's rookie leaders in multiple categories - he is second in plus-minus (+20), third in assists (31) and seventh in points (42). His 42 points are also the most by a first-year Milwaukee skater since the 2015-16 season. Novak posted two separate four-point outings in 2019-20, and four of his 11 multi-point games came in consecutive contests from Jan. 24-Feb. 1, a stretch that saw him record a goal and nine assists. In November, Novak became the first Admirals player since 2015 to earn AHL Rookie of the Month honors after tallying 13 points (3g-10a) in 12 games to help Milwaukee post a franchise-best 13-game win streak.

Originally drafted by the Predators in the third round (85th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Novak spent four years at the University of Minnesota from 2015-19, tallying 88 points (18g-70a) in 129 games. The River Falls, Wis., native reached the 20-point mark in three of his four seasons with the Golden Gophers and helped lead his team to two consecutive Big Ten regular-season titles in 2016 and 2017. Prior to enrolling at Minnesota, Novak skated with the USHL's Waterloo Black Hawks in 2014-15 and was second on his team in scoring with 48 points (14g-34a) in 46 games.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.