Wolf Pack Re-Sign Defenseman Blake Hillman to One-Year Contract

June 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with defenseman Blake Hillman on a one-year, standard AHL player contract.

Hillman, 28, scored a career-high four goals and eleven assists for 15 points during the 2023-24 campaign, his second as a member of the Wolf Pack. He skated in 60 games with the club, also a new career-high.

During the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, Hillman notched three points (1 g, 2 a) in ten games as the Wolf Pack advanced to the Atlantic Division Finals for the second consecutive season.

The native of Elk River, MN, has skated in 89 regular season games with the Wolf Pack over his two seasons in Hartford. He recorded 20 points (4 g, 16 a) during that span. Additionally, Hillman has appeared in 17 Calder Cup Playoff games with the Wolf Pack, recording seven points (3 g, 4 a) and a +6 +/- rating.

The 6'1", 190-pound defenseman has appeared in 185 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack, Providence Bruins, Grand Rapids Griffins, Stockton Heat, and Rockford IceHogs, scoring 34 points (5 g, 29 a). He has also appeared in four NHL games with the Chicago Blackhawks, scoring one goal.

Hillman was selected in the sixth round, 173rd overall, by the Blackhawks in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

The Wolf Pack will open the home portion of their 2024-25 schedule on Friday, October 18 th, at the XL Center! Full-season tickets, 20-game plans, 12-game plans, and flex plans for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! Visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com or call 860-722-9425 for more details!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.