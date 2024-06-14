Senators Sign Forward Cole Reinhardt to One-Year, Two-Way Contract Extension
June 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Belleville Senators News Release
OTTAWA, ON - Ottawa Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios announced today that the team has signed forward Cole Reinhardt to a one-year, two-way contract extension. The contract carries a value of $775,000 in the National Hockey League and $95,000 in the American Hockey League.
A Calgary native, Reinhardt, 24, recently completed his fourth professional season with Ottawa's AHL affiliate, the Belleville Senators, and registered 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) and 76 penalty minutes over 56 regular-season contests. He also recorded one point (one goal) while skating in each of Belleville's seven Calder Cup playoff games.
"Cole continues to showcase very good skating ability," said Staios. "In combination with his size, he's become an important penalty killer. He's a good defensive player and one we expect to take another step forward in his overall development in 2024-25."
Selected by the Senators with the team's second sixth-round pick (181st overall) in 2020, Reinhardt ranks second among all-time B-Sens in games (225) and is fifth in points (99). He made his NHL debut, his lone NHL appearance to date, on April 7, 2022, in Ottawa's home game versus Nashville.
Fans can put a deposit down now to lock in a group experience for one of the B-Sens six guaranteed dates for the 2024-25 season, with more information on 2024-25 season seat memberships or 2024-25 Business Elite memberships, available via the Belleville Sens website, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.
Senators Sign Forward Cole Reinhardt to One-Year, Two-Way Contract Extension
