Belleville Sens Contribute over $278,000 Through 2023-24 Community Programs

June 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are proud to release today the 2023-24 Community Impact Report, which includes all the Club's community and fundraising initiatives over the past season.

As much as on-ice success is important, community impact and connection are just as critical, and the B-Sens once again completed a robust community program, connecting with thousands of fans across the Bay of Quinte Region by raising funds and donating back more than $278,000 through the Senators Community Foundation. That total is more than $31,000 higher than what the team was able to contribute to the community in 2022-23 and brings the total since the Club moved to Belleville in 2017-18 to well over $1 million.

Over the past five seasons (including the 2020-21 campaign not played in Belleville and with no funds contributed due to the COVID-19 pandemic) the B-Sens have contributed close to $850,000 through the Club's community programming.

This past season's community events and initiatives included returning programs like Sens in School, CAA Chuck-A-Puck, the Senators Community Foundation 50/50 draw, specialty jersey auctions including Hockey Fights Cancer Night, and Break-A-Stick Plant-A-Tree. This season, the B-Sens also launched Belly's Book Club in partnership with close to 20 public libraries across the Quinte Region, helping promote reading and education to our youngest fans.

Fundraising and event totals* for the 2023-24 season include:

CAA Chuck-A-Puck: $33,600 (Across 10 organizations)

Senators Community Foundation 50/50 draw contributions: $105,000 (Across 11 organizations)

Specialty Jersey Auction Donations: $5,000 (Split by Belleville General Hospital Foundation and others)

In-game fundraising through "Sens Community Alley": $21,572

Donated Tickets: $88,000** (4,000 tickets donated throughout the season)

General Community Event Support and Donations: $25,000 (122 event donations/sponsorships)

BP Buddies Attendees: 213

Sens In School

Schools Visited: 24

Students Involved: 4,500**

Belly Colouring Books Handed Out: 9,000**

Belly's Book Club

Participating Community Libraries: 18

Readers Taking Part: 150

Break-A-Stick, Plant-A-Tree: 250 trees planted

"As an organization, we continue to be proud to be involved in so many worthy causes across the Bay of Quinte Region," said Belleville Sens Manager, Business Operations Ben Cochrane. "The ability to build connections, forge relationships and be in a position where we can help organizations that surround us to thrive and succeed will always be a vitally important piece of the work that we do. We're excited at the opportunity to keep building on our community programming to ensure that the impact continues to grow through these partnerships."

More information on the Club's community initiatives can be found by contacting Belleville Sens Manager, Business Operations Ben Cochrane (cochraneb@bellevillesens.com), or Manager, Broadcast and Communications David Foot (footd@bellevillesens.com).

*Fundraising totals as of June 12, 2024

** Approximate total

