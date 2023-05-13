Wolf Pack Eye Split in Chocolatetown in Game Two of Atlantic Division Finals

HERSHEY, PA - The Hartford Wolf Pack will look to earn a split on the road tonight as they visit the Hershey Bears for Game Two of the 2023 Atlantic Division Finals at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and coverage is available on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

The Wolf Pack and Bears met six times during the 2022-23 regular season, with the Bears taking four of the six meetings. Hershey posted a record of 4-2-0-0, while the Wolf Pack managed points in three games, going 2-3-0-1. The Wolf Pack posted a 1-2-0-0 record at the Giant Center, with their lone victory coming on November 20th by a final score of 4-2.

The Bears won each of the final three meetings between the sides in the regular season. Hershey took a 2-1 regulation decision on November 25th, and a 1-0 shootout verdict on November 26th. Both of those games were in Hartford. They also claimed a 2-1 victory in Hershey on February 11th.

The Bears extended their winning streak against Hartford to four games with a 3-2 overtime decision in Game One of this playoff series. The Wolf Pack opened the scoring with a powerplay goal 6:55 into the game, as Lauri Pajuniemi chipped home a rebound for his fourth goal of the postseason.

Just 2:33 into the second period, Jonny Brodzinski fired his first goal of the playoffs by Hunter Shepard. Brodzinski was set up for a one-timer in the left-wing circle by Tanner Fritz, who collected his team-leading seventh assist. The goal was Hartford's second powerplay tally of the night. They went 2-for-4 in the contest.

The Bears responded just 2:52 into the third period, however, as Logan Day scored a powerplay goal of his own. Day blasted a shot from the point that evaded the glove of Dylan Garand and gave the Bears the push they needed. Late in the frame, with Shepard making his way to the bench, Jake Massie sent a shot toward the goal from the blueline. The puck clipped Connor McMichael and beat Garand at 17:51 to tie the affair and send it to overtime.

In the extra session, the first for both teams in these playoffs, Hershey made quick work. Henrik Borgstrom sniped a puck from the right-wing circle just 4:41 in, potting his first career Calder Cup Playoff goal in his Playoff debut.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

Last night's overtime result was Hartford's first trip to sudden death during the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. It was the club's first trip to playoff overtime since May 13th, 2015, against the Bears in Hershey. On that night, Chris Mueller scored a shorthanded goal to stun the crowd and give the Wolf Pack a 5-4 victory.

The Wolf Pack's powerplay converted on just two of 21 opportunities in six games against the Bears during the regular season. Through two rounds of the Calder Cup Playoffs, Hartford was 2-for-16 on the powerplay. In Game One, the Wolf Pack went 2-for-4, with both powerplay units finding the back of the net.

With an assist on Pajuniemi's powerplay goal at 6:55 of the first period, Tim Gettinger became the first Wolf Pack player this postseason to score points at five-on-five, on the powerplay (1 a), and the penalty kill (1 g, 1 a).

Gettinger (2 g, 6 a) and Fritz (1 g, 7 a) lead the Wolf Pack in points with eight each through seven Calder Cup Playoff games. Pajuniemi, meanwhile, leads the team in goals with four through seven games. He has scored at least one goal in all three series thus far.

Bears Outlook:

The Bears completed their second consecutive multi-goal comeback on Thursday night. In Game Four of their Atlantic Division Semifinals series, the Bears trailed 2-0 after one period of play, but rattled off six unanswered goals to win the game 6-2 and the series 3-1.

Day's powerplay goal 2:52 into the third period was the second goal of his Calder Cup Playoff career, and his first goal as a member of the Bears. Day appeared in 36 games with the Bears in his first season with the club, collecting 12 assists in the regular season. His other Calder Cup Playoff goal came as a member of the Bakersfield Condors in 2019.

Sam Anas leads the Bears in points with seven (2 g, 5 a) through five games. McMichael and Aliaksei Protas lead the Bears in goals with three each.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

The series shifts back to Hartford for Game Three on Wednesday, May 17th, at 7:00 p.m. For playoff ticket information please visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets/playoff-information.

