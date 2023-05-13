Toronto Marlies Host Rochester Americans in Game Two of North Division Final

May 13, 2023







The Toronto Marlies host the Rochester Americans in Game Two of the North Division Final. Rochester currently leads the best-of-five series 1-0.

Game One between the divisional rivals was closely fought. The Marlies opened the scoring early in Game one, but the Americans responded and took a 4-1 lead in the third period. Toronto fought back to within one, but their efforts came up just short. Toronto had a 23-20 edge in shots in all situations.

"There were spurts there in that game," said Head Coach Greg Moore. "A little bit in the second, more so in the third, where the guys finally realize, okay well if we're not going to play the right way, and we'll get back to the plan, and they did that in the third and we got the ice tilted a little better. Now hopefully it's just the belief in the room that we need to be doing that for 60 minutes for every game going forward.

"I think that game definitely doesn't scare me," said Joseph Blandisi. "It's a long series and I think we're going to get the better of them."

Players to look out for on the Marlies side include Joseph Blandisi who has seven points (2G, 5A) in five games, and Nick Abruzzese who has five points (1G, 4A) in five games. On the Amerks side, Brett Murray had a goal and an assist in Game One.

Puck drop is at 4:00pm on the Toronto Maple Leafs app and AHLTV.

