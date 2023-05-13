Atlantic Division Finals Game 2 Preview: Bears vs. Wolf Pack, 7 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2023 playoffs, presented by Penn State Health, as they take the ice for Game 2 of the Atlantic Division Finals at GIANT Center tonight against the Hartford Wolf Pack. Hershey is in position to take a 2-0 lead in the series following a 3-2 overtime win over Hartford on Thursday night in Game 1.

#2 Hershey Bears (4-1) vs. #5 Hartford Wolf Pack (5-2)

May 13, 2023 | 7 p.m. | Atlantic Division Finals - Game 2 | GIANT Center

Referees: Brandon Schrader (#46), Morgan MacPhee (#43)

Linespersons: Jud Ritter (#34), Justin Johnson (#57)

Tonight's Promotions:

- The first 4,000 fans in attendance will receive a Fan Clapper, courtesy of GIANT, Pepsi, and Toyota.

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, AHL Hall of Famer Mitch Lamoureux, and Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Capitals Radio Network, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM (joined in progress), In-Arena on 88.9 FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears and Wolf Pack opened their series on Thursday, and Hartford established a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal from Lauri Pajuniemi at 6:55 of the first. Jonny Brodzinski struck for the Wolf Pack with the man advantage at 2:33 of the second period to put the Bears into a two-goal deficit. In the third, Logan Day's one-timer on the power play at 2:52 gave Hershey its first of the night, and Day his first with the Bears. Connor McMichael tied the game at 17:51 by redirecting Jake Massie's point shot, and Henrik Borgstrom won the game for the Bears at 4:41 of overtime when he beat Dylan Garand on a 2-on-1 rush. Hunter Shepard finished the game with 25 saves for his fourth win of the playoffs, while Garand made 32 stops for Hartford.

BENDING, NOT BREAKING, BEARS:

Through the regular season, Hershey showed an ability to gut out wins, even under dire circumstances, such as picking up nine wins when allowing the first goal, and getting four wins when trailing after the first period. That fortitude has extended to the postseason for the Chocolate and White as well, evidenced by Hershey rallying from down 2-0 in both Game 4 of the previous round and Game 1 against Hartford on Thursday. The last time the Bears won consecutive playoff games in which they were forced to rally from two-goal deficits in each contest was during the 2010 East Division Finals vs. Albany. In that series, Hershey trailed 2-0 after the first period of Game 3 en route to a 6-5 overtime win, then fell behind 4-2 in the third period of Game 4 before rallying to force overtime and an eventual series-clinching 5-4 victory.

PILON SETTING UP OT THRILLERS:

The Bears' win over Hartford was Hershey's first playoff overtime victory since April 27, 2019, when Brian Pinho netted the game-winning and series-clinching goal in Game 5 of the Atlantic Division Semifinals, a 3-2 victory at Bridgeport. The primary assist on Pinho's goal came from Garrett Pilon, who also assisted on Henrik Borgstrom's game-winner for Thursday's Game 1 triumph over Hartford.

SAMMY KEEPS SIZZLING:

With at least a point in each of Hershey's first five playoff games, forward Sam Anas has the longest playoff point streak by a Bears player since Christian Djoos put up five points (1g, 4a) from April 30-May 12, 2017. Anas leads the Bears with seven points (2g, 5a) over the course of his streak, the most points of any active player streak during the current postseason. Two of his assists have come on game-winning goals during the playoff run for the Bears.

BEARS BITES:

Thursday's win was Hershey's first home playoff overtime win since Travis Boyd scored for the Bears in Game 2 of the 2017 Atlantic Division Finals, a 3-2 win against the Providence Bruins...Bears goaltender Hunter Shepard improved to 2-0 in his career in pro playoff overtime games, after previously earning a 3-2 overtime win with the South Carolina Stingrays in his debut in the Kelly Cup Playoffs in 2021, en route to carrying Hershey's ECHL affiliate to the championship round; Shepard ranks second among qualified goaltenders on active teams with a 1.79 goals-against average, and is tied for third with four wins...Connor McMichael is tied for first with two insurance goals.

