Wolf Pack Announce Date Change for February 24th Game vs. Cleveland Monsters

September 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, announced on Friday the following update to the club's 2023-24 regular season schedule.

The Wolf Pack's home game on Saturday, February 24th, 2024, against the Cleveland Monsters has been moved to Thursday, February 22nd, 2024. The game will remain at the XL Center in downtown Hartford, Connecticut, with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m.

Season ticket holders will automatically see their tickets for this game changed to the new date. Those with mini-plan options who selected this game are asked to reach out to their sales representative if they wish to select a different game.

For tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets, or call 860-722-9425.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.