Wolf Pack Announce Date Change for February 24th Game vs. Cleveland Monsters
September 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, announced on Friday the following update to the club's 2023-24 regular season schedule.
The Wolf Pack's home game on Saturday, February 24th, 2024, against the Cleveland Monsters has been moved to Thursday, February 22nd, 2024. The game will remain at the XL Center in downtown Hartford, Connecticut, with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m.
Season ticket holders will automatically see their tickets for this game changed to the new date. Those with mini-plan options who selected this game are asked to reach out to their sales representative if they wish to select a different game.
For tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets, or call 860-722-9425.
