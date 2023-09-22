Flames Sign Parker Bell
September 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Calgary Flames announced today the signing of forward Parker Bell to an entry-level contract.
Bell spent the 2022-23 campaign with the WHL's Tri-City Americans where he notched a career-best 25 goals and 39 assists for 64 points, second among all Tri-City skaters. Bell would also score two goals and add four assists for six points in six playoff games with the Americans. The 19-year-old got his first taste of professional hockey at the end of the 2022-23 campaign as well, skating in two contests with the Flames AHL affiliate the Calgary Wranglers, notching an assist.
BORN: Estevan, SK DATE: September 26, 2003
HEIGHT: 6'4" WEIGHT: 205 lbs.
SHOOTS: Left
DRAFTED: Fifth round (155th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft
AAV: $857,500
